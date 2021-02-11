Winter Storm Uri Operational Updates

Shreveport forecast:

The safety of our people is our first priority.

UPDATED: 2/11, 3:30 p CT

Due to recent weather conditions announced by the National Weather Service, below is a list of operational updates for our local bottler markets in the path of Winter Storm Uri. You can also call the employee awareness hotline for this information.

The list pertains to the areas having been affected, or potentially affected, by severe weather conditions associated with Winter Storm Uri. Locations, facilities, or departments NOT on the list are under standard operating schedules.

Monday , February 15th

Alexandria Sales Center – see below

Closed. Employees will be notified on Monday of expectations and start times for Tuesday, February 16th.

Monroe Sales Center – see below

Closed. Expecting a 7:00am start time for Tuesday, February 16th.

Shreveport Sales Center

Closed. Expecting a 7:00am start time for Tuesday, February 16th.

When available, additional updates will be posted.