Coca-Cola UNITED

Employee Spotlight: Rebecca Garner, Media & Promotions Manager, Central Region

Posted on

In observance of Women’s History Month, Coca-Cola UNITED celebrates our associates who lead by extraordinary example. We raise our Coca-Cola bottles to you all! We are excited to spotlight a few of our talented associates throughout the month, and we are grateful for the contributions of our associates every day.

My journey started in March of 2016, when I was hired as the Sales Analyst for the Central Region and worked directly with the Key Accounts team.  I held this position for only a couple of years, as my family had to relocate to Tampa, FL due to my husband being in the Air Force.  When I became aware that the Media & Promotions position was available, I applied, hoping I would be able to return to UNITED.  My husband was on track to retire in 2 years, and I had followed him around the world, always putting my career goals on the back burner.  Now, it was now going to be my time to shine! Thankfully, I got the Media & Promotions position and back to Alabama we moved.

I enjoy my job and the communities I serve. As the Media and Promotions Manager, I manage all the media/advertising (including some onsite activation) and assist with the multicultural programs that occur within the region.  I also currently serve as the President of Fiesta Birmingham and on the Junior Board for Workshops Empowerment Inc.

Someone once said, it’s a man’s world, but the future is female!

