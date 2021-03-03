Coca-Cola UNITED Launches New Hydration Offerings

Coca-Cola Bottling Company UNITED is excited to launch the following new additions to its Hydration brands:

AHA flavors launched March 1, 2021. New flavors include Raspberry+Acai and Mango+Black Tea in eight-pack 12-ounce cans and 16-ounce cans

smartwater+ flavors, lightly infused with real fruit and herbal extracts, launched March 1, 2021. Selections include +clarity (ginseng + green tea), +renew (dandelion + lemon) and +tranquility (ashwagandha – an ancient herb with multiple health benefits – + tangerine). Of course, the new selections also contain the leading smartwater+ benefits – vapor distilled for purity, electrolytes for crisp taste and no sweeteners/no sugar.

vitaminwater new functional variants launches March 8, 2021. Selections include zero sugar gut-c (watermelon peach with prebiotic fiber) for gut health and zero sugar serenit-e (passionfruit blackberry with chamomile and holy basil) for relaxation.

POWERADE Power Water Lemon launches March 8, 2021. With zero sugar, no calories, the power of ION4 and vitamins B3, B6 and B12, POWERADE brings a true sports brand to the flavored Ingredient Enhanced Water space.

These new additions, part of Coca-Cola UNITED’s 2021 innovations, will significantly strengthen the company’s portfolio of brands. Find these refreshing beverages at a store near you!