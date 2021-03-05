Pam Cook Named Among Women Who Shape the State, People of Alabama

Pam Cook, Director of Multicultural Marketing and Community Affairs at Coca-Cola Bottling Company UNITED, has been named one of Alabama Media Group’s 2020 Women Who Shape the State. Cook was also featured as part of Red Clay Media and Alabama NewsCenter’s People of Alabama series.

Alabama Media Group selected 25 honorees who represent a broad spectrum but have a common thread of giving back to their communities. For the full list of honorees and video, click here.

The People of Alabama series highlights the faces and stories of people from all walks of life who call Alabama home. Read Cook’s feature here.