Coca-Cola UNITED Introduces Zero Sugar Dr Pepper Choices!

2021 Innovation in markets where we distribute Dr Pepper!

This month we will launch Dr Pepper ZERO SUGAR, Cherry ZERO SUGAR & Cream Soda ZERO SUGAR in a variety of package sizes.

DR PEPPER ZERO SUGAR

Launching: March 8, 2021

Three exciting new choices to treat yourself to that great Dr Pepper flavor without any sugar. In stores now!