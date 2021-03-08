Employee Spotlight: Sandee Cosper, Special Events Manager, East Region

In observance of Women’s History Month, Coca-Cola UNITED celebrates our associates who lead by extraordinary example. We raise our Coca-Cola bottles to you all! We are excited to spotlight a few of our talented associates throughout the month, and we are grateful for the contributions of our associates every day.

If you think I have the most fun and awesome job, well I do! After being a realtor for 25 years, I began my career with Coca-Cola Enterprises in 2008 as a Special Projects Manager. In 2009, I became the Special Events Manager for Coca-Cola Refreshments for the Atlanta Market Unit and in 2017 joined the UNITED family as the Special Events Manager for the East Region. In some form or capacity, I support all the events in the Atlanta Division and do it with the BEST team behind me that makes it happen. I have supported events like the PGA/Pro-Tour, Super Bowl LIII, NCAA Final 4, Peachtree Road Race, SEC Championships, NASCAR, Petit Le Mans, Renaissance Festival, DragonCon, Special Olympics, Georgia Food Industry Association, along with all the other local festivals, golf tournaments, 5k runs, and concerts.

I am the face of UNITED at The Coca-Cola Company’s Global Headquarters in Atlanta (AOC) for all their special-event, product orders. I also lead our First Responder Program where we have donated thousands of cases to our frontline workers in hospitals, police departments, fire department, food banks, and our own UNITED Heroes. I am married to my high-school sweetheart, we have 2 sons, and 2 grandsons, with another grandchild on the way! I am a member of the Network of Executive Women and a Coke Ambassador for a local youth center in Atlanta. I love to travel, shop and most of all, spend time with my family. I know whether you are just entering the workforce or in the middle of your career, the opportunities at UNITED for Women in the future are endless.

Behind every successful Woman is Herself, Her Hard Work, and Her Dedication. In all things, BE THAT WOMAN!