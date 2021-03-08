Gianetta Jones Named a Leader in Diversity by Birmingham Business Journal

The Birmingham Business Journal recognized Gianetta Jones, Vice President and Chief People Officer at Coca-Cola Bottling Company UNITED, as an individual Leader in Diversity in its Feb. 26 publication.

Jones highlighted Coca-Cola UNITED initiatives related to diversity and inclusion, including the company’s series of internal “essential conversations” among associates, the creation of its Diversity & Inclusion Council and the launch of its bimonthly Diversity & Inclusion newsletter.

“We held meetings with our executive leaders, facilitated over 40 listening sessions and really listened to our associates to hear what was going on, how they were feeling, externally as well as internally, within UNITED,” Jones said. “It’s more than 350 associates that we met with, got feedback from them on ways that we can enhance things that we’re doing within UNITED as well as creating a safe space for them if they opportunities or struggles that they needed to work through. So truly creating that environment for open and objective conversation was key for us.”

Jones joined other Birmingham-area diversity and inclusion stakeholders in a virtual panel discussion during the Birmingham Business Journal’s Leaders in Diversity virtual event held in February.