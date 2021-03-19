Birmingham Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Sponsors ‘Litter Gitter’

Birmingham Coca-Cola Bottling Company, a part of the Coca-Cola UNITED family of local bottlers, is a proud partner of Freshwater Land Trust’s Project Litter Gitter. The Company will sponsor a litter gitter trash collection device in Village Creek at Birmingham’s East Lake Park for two years starting in February 2021.

The litter gitter was installed in October 2020 thanks to support from River Network and The Coca-Cola Foundation in partnership with Black Warrior Riverkeeper and Village Creek Society.

The sponsorship is part of Birmingham Coca-Cola Bottling Company’s key philanthropic focuses – local communities and stewardship of the environment. Removing litter from local waterways and outdoor spaces fosters a healthier environment for both people and wildlife, and furthers the Company’s goals for increased stewardship and a stronger community.

For more information, please visit the Project Litter Gitter website here.