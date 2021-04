Savannah Career Fair

We are hosting a career fair on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 from 9 am to 3 pm EST.

Location: Savannah Coca-Cola Bottling Company UNITED, 102 Coleman Blvd., Savannah, GA 31408.

Open Positions: ALL

Candidates must be 21 years old to drive CDL rated vehicles at CCBCU.

Click the image below to apply BEFORE the event (REQUIRED). We will be practicing social distancing, please wear your mask.