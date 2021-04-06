Tennessee Centenarian Celebrates 110th Birthday with 110 Bottles of Coca-Cola

For her 110th birthday in March 2021, Halie Forstner could’ve asked for anything, but she settled on her favorite refreshment since she was 4 years old – “an old-fashioned Coca-Cola.”

Chattanooga Coca-Cola Bottling Company, part of the Coca-Cola UNITED family of local bottlers, was thrilled to grant Miss Halie’s birthday wish. During a grand celebration complete with a parade, proclamations, a large pink cake and 110 pink balloons, Miss Halie also received 110 bottles of Coke and a birthday banner courtesy of UNITED Tennessee Valley Division Director Darren Hodges and his team.

Miss Halie shared the story of her first taste of Coca-Cola with UNITED Corporate Director of Product Supply Scott Hannah, who attended the festivities at Morning Pointe Senior Living. While at the state fair circa 1915, Miss Halie begged her mother for a Coke, which at the time cost a nickel. Her mother said no at first, but finally relented. The carbonation was a bit much for little Miss Halie, but that didn’t lessen her love for Coca-Cola.

Hannah, whose mother-in-law also resided at Morning Pointe, learned about Miss Halie’s birthday bash from the facility staff. He and his wife, Lindy, reached out to Hodges and coordinated efforts for the celebration. Special thanks go to the UNITED Chattanooga Print Shop, Community Events Specialist Brenda Flinn and Fleet Mechanic Sammy Malone, who drove in the parade in a 1954 Coke truck.

“It was a special day for Miss Halie and her assisted living facility, and it was equally special for us at Chattanooga Coca-Cola,” Hannah said. “We’re honored to be part of Miss Halie’s special memory and to help make a new memory over 100 years later.”