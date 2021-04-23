Coke’s Coming Soon to Tifton!

A hard-to-miss bottle of Coca-Cola that measures 14 feet tall and stands on a 4-foot base has been installed inside the new 300,000-square-foot sales center and warehouse in Tifton, Georgia. Start-up operations should begin this summer followed by an official opening scheduled for this fall. Coca-Cola UNITED’s $60 million investment in the state-of-the-art facility will employ approximately 200 people and distribute roughly 4.5 million cases of non-alcoholic beverages to customers annually. The new facility will also serve as a hub to distribute products and services to customers and other smaller Coca-Cola sales facilities throughout South Georgia and parts of the Florida Panhandle.