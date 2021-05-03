Coca-Cola UNITED

Leroy Coca-Cola Sponsors Inaugural Golf Tourney for Local United Way

Leroy Coca-Cola was proud to be a sponsor of the inaugural Washington County Charity Golf Tournament benefitting the United Way of Southwest Alabama on April 17. Nearly $9,300 was raised to provide funding to the 25 partner agencies that serve the people of Washington County.

Leroy Coca-Cola provided giveaway items and products for the event. In addition, Sales Operations Manager Ronnie Jackson, On Premise Area Manager Terry Poole and Merchandiser Ves Slayton participated in the tournament.

Leroy, AL
