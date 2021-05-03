Leroy Coca-Cola Sponsors Inaugural Golf Tourney for Local United Way

Leroy Coca-Cola was proud to be a sponsor of the inaugural Washington County Charity Golf Tournament benefitting the United Way of Southwest Alabama on April 17. Nearly $9,300 was raised to provide funding to the 25 partner agencies that serve the people of Washington County.

Leroy Coca-Cola provided giveaway items and products for the event. In addition, Sales Operations Manager Ronnie Jackson, On Premise Area Manager Terry Poole and Merchandiser Ves Slayton participated in the tournament.