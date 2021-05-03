Mobile Coca-Cola Co-Sponsors Golf Tourney Benefitting Local Women’s Shelter

Mobile Coca-Cola was a proud co-sponsor of the McKemie Place Spring Classic Golf Tournament held March 5. Mobile Coca-Cola associates also competed in the event.

The tournament is an annual fundraiser for McKemie Place, the only emergency overnight shelter for unaccompanied women in southwest Alabama. The main goal of McKemie is to provide a safe place for homeless women to stay while encouraging them towards self sufficiency and helping them regain their independence.