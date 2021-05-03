Montgomery Coca-Cola Presents $5K Scholarship to Deserving Student

Coca-Cola UNITED recently announced the winners if its 2021 Crawford Johnson III and Walker Johnson Jones Scholarship. Amiracus Brown, a senior at Success Unlimited Academy in Montgomery, Alabama, is the recipient of a $5,000 college scholarship that is renewable over four years.

Montgomery Coca-Cola representatives Beryl Jackson, On Premise Sales Division Manager, and Matt Flurry, Sales Center Manager, presented Amiracus with a scholarship check at her school on May 3. Amiracus is the daughter of Montgomery Coca-Cola associate Jeffery Brown and his wife, Felicia, who also attended the check presentation.

Every year, Coca-Cola UNITED selects 20 children, stepchildren, grandchildren or step-grandchildren of associates to receive college scholarships. Scholarships are awarded on the basis of academic performance, leadership, extracurricular activities and service.