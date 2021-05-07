Chattanooga Student Wins $3K Coca-Cola UNITED Scholarship

Coca-Cola UNITED recently announced the winners if its 2021 Crawford Johnson III and Walker Johnson Jones Scholarship. Lucy Cleveland, a senior at STEM School Chattanooga in Chattanooga, Tenn., is the recipient of a $3,000 college scholarship that is renewable over four years.

Lucy is the daughter of Adam Cleveland, who is employed at Chattanooga Coca-Cola, a sales, distribution and production center of Coca-Cola UNITED.

Every year, Coca-Cola UNITED selects 20 children, stepchildren, grandchildren or step-grandchildren of associates to receive college scholarships. Scholarships are awarded on the basis of academic performance, leadership, extracurricular activities and service.