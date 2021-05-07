Cleveland Students Win Coca-Cola UNITED Scholarship

Coca-Cola UNITED recently announced the winners if its 2021 Crawford Johnson III and Walker Johnson Jones Scholarship. Breanna Belcher, a senior at the Baylor School in Chattanooga, Tenn., is the recipient of a $5,000 scholarship that is renewable over four years. Zoe Harden, a senior at Walker Valley High School in Cleveland, Tenn., is the recipient of a $3,000 college scholarship, also renewable over four years.

Breanna, a resident of Cleveland, is the daughter of Mitchell Belcher. Zoe is the daughter of Adam Harden. Both Mitchell Belcher and Adam Harden are employed at Cleveland Coca-Cola Bottling Company, a production center of Coca-Cola UNITED.

Every year, Coca-Cola UNITED selects 20 children, stepchildren, grandchildren or step-grandchildren of associates to receive college scholarships. Scholarships are awarded on the basis of academic performance, leadership, extracurricular activities and service.