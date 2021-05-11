Birmingham-Area Student Wins $5K Coca-Cola UNITED Scholarship

Coca-Cola UNITED recently announced the winners if its 2021 Crawford Johnson III and Walker Johnson Jones Scholarship. Grant Foree, a senior at Oak Mountain High School in Birmingham, Alabama, is the recipient of a $5,000 college scholarship that is renewable over four years.

Birmingham Coca-Cola representatives presented Grant with a scholarship check at his school on April 30. Grant, the son of Birmingham Coca-Cola associate Ed Foree, will attend The University of Alabama this fall.

Every year, Coca-Cola UNITED selects 20 children, stepchildren, grandchildren or step-grandchildren of associates to receive college scholarships. Scholarships are awarded on the basis of academic performance, leadership, extracurricular activities and service.