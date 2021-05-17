Employee Spotlight: Albert Ma, Business Development Manager, Classic Foods, Birmingham, Alabama (Central Region)

Coca-Cola UNITED is proud to observe Asian American & Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month, observed annually in May to honor and celebrate the history, culture and influence of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in the U.S. Throughout this month, we will showcase a few of our associates of AAPI heritage who add value and create a positive impact on our company and our communities.

My career with Coca-Cola UNITED began in January 2006. I was hired on as a Route Salesman for Classic Foods and was then promoted to Business Development Manager and have been in the position for 14 years.

Over the years, I have been blessed to be embraced by the UNITED family and to have worked with some of the best people in the business. I have been able to learn so much from my peers and counterparts as well as teach them a thing or two.

Being given the opportunity and responsibility to research new technology and to bring it online to our team and our customers has built my confidence to a higher level than ever before.

As fast as the world is evolving, it makes me proud to be a part of a team that has always been strong in equality and fairness to all cultures and genders.

To the UNITED family, I thank you for supporting me.