Athens-Area Coca-Cola Scholar Honored at Local Awards Ceremony

What does it mean to be a Coca-Cola Scholar? It is one of the top honors in the country. Less than one-sixth of 1 percent of applicants are selected for this extremely competitive award.

Alex Benoit, a 2021 Coca-Coca Scholar and a graduating senior at Oconee County High School in Watkinsville, Georgia, will attend Harvard University this fall. Alex is one of 150 students selected out of 99,403 applicants this year.

Alex recently accepted his award from Mark Graham, Coca-Cola UNITED business development manager for education, at the Oconee County High School awards ceremony.

Congratulations to Alex and to all of this year’s Coca-Cola Scholars!