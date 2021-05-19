Local Students Win Coca-Cola UNITED Scholarship

Coca-Cola UNITED recently announced the winners of its 2021 Crawford Johnson III and Walker Johnson Jones Scholarship.

Chyna Evans, a senior at Creekside High School in Fairburn, Ga., and Ashley Graves, a senior at Central Christian School in Sharpsburg, Ga., are each the recipient of a $5,000 college scholarship that is renewable over four years.

Riley Martin, a senior at Social Circle High School in Social Circle, Ga., is the recipient of a $3,000 scholarship that is renewable over four years.

Chyna is the daughter of Derrick Evans, Ashley the daughter Floyd Graves and Riley the granddaughter of Harold Day. Derrick Evans, Floyd Graves and Harold Day are employed at Atlanta South Metro Coca-Cola, a sales and distribution center of Coca-Cola UNITED.

Every year, Coca-Cola UNITED selects 20 children, stepchildren, grandchildren or step-grandchildren of associates to receive college scholarships. Scholarships are awarded on the basis of academic performance, leadership, extracurricular activities and service.