Pleasant Grove Student Wins $5K Coca-Cola UNITED Scholarship

Coca-Cola UNITED recently announced the winners of its 2021 Crawford Johnson III and Walker Johnson Jones Scholarship. Trinity Ray, a senior at Pleasant Grove High School in Pleasant Grove, Alabama, just outside of Birmingham, is the recipient of a $5,000 college scholarship that is renewable over four years.

Trinity is the daughter of Jasmin Ray, who is employed at Birmingham Coca-Cola, a sales and distribution center of Coca-Cola UNITED.

Every year, Coca-Cola UNITED selects 20 children, stepchildren, grandchildren or step-grandchildren of associates to receive college scholarships. Scholarships are awarded on the basis of academic performance, leadership, extracurricular activities and service.