Montgomery-Area Coca-Cola Scholar Honored at Check Presentation

Lindsey Wood, an exceptional senior at Thorsby High School in Thorsby, Alabama and a 2021 Coca-Cola Scholar, was honored during a check presentation ceremony at her high school on May 26. Lindsey has been recognized as one of the country’s most outstanding high school leaders by the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation and has been awarded a $20,000 college scholarship.

As a member of the 33rd class of Coca-Cola Scholars, Lindsey not only exemplifies superior leadership, service, and academics – Lindsey is a change agent, positively affecting others in the community. Lindsey is one of 150 selected from 99,403 applicants from across the country to receive this scholarship.

A joint effort of Coca-Cola bottlers across the country, including the Montgomery Coca-Cola Bottling Company, and The Coca‑Cola Company, the Coca-Cola Scholars Program is the largest corporate-sponsored, achievement-based scholarship program in the United States. With the addition of the 2021 class, the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation will have provided more than 6,450 Coke Scholars nationwide with over $75 million in scholarships over the course of 33 years.

Congratulations to Lindsey and to all of this year’s Coca-Cola Scholars!