Montgomery-Area Coca-Cola Scholar Honored at Check Presentation

Lindsey Wood, a 2021 Coca-Cola Scholar from Thorsby, Alabama, was honored during a check presentation ceremony on May 26 at Thorsby High School. Pictured from left to right are: Montgomery Coca-Cola Special Event Supervisor Mike Baker, Lindsey Wood, Montgomery Coca-Cola Business Development Manager Jazmina Tyus, Coca-Cola UNITED Vice President and Chief People Officer Gianetta Jones and Lindsey’s parents, Mrs. and Mr. Kris Wood.

Lindsey Wood, an exceptional senior at Thorsby High School in Thorsby, Alabama and a 2021 Coca-Cola Scholar, was honored during a check presentation ceremony at her high school on May 26. Lindsey has been recognized as one of the country’s most outstanding high school leaders by the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation and has been awarded a $20,000 college scholarship.

As a member of the 33rd class of Coca-Cola Scholars, Lindsey not only exemplifies superior leadership, service, and academics – Lindsey is a change agent, positively affecting others in the community. Lindsey is one of 150 selected from 99,403 applicants from across the country to receive this scholarship.

A joint effort of Coca-Cola bottlers across the country, including the Montgomery Coca-Cola Bottling Company, and The Coca‑Cola Company, the Coca-Cola Scholars Program is the largest corporate-sponsored, achievement-based scholarship program in the United States. With the addition of the 2021 class, the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation will have provided more than 6,450 Coke Scholars nationwide with over $75 million in scholarships over the course of 33 years.

Congratulations to Lindsey and to all of this year’s Coca-Cola Scholars!

Montgomery, AL
