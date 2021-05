Chattanooga Coca-Cola Hosts ‘Front Poarch Roll Call’

Chattanooga Coca-Cola hosted a walk-through tour of its production facility for the Chattanooga Police Department as part of a community outreach and event preparedness program connecting local law enforcement and the facility.

More than 50 local law enforcement personnel attended the day-long “Front Poarch Roll Call.” The program focused on campus access points, high-risk areas and creating familiarity with the facility footprint.