Robertsdale Coca-Cola Sponsors Tee Time for Autism

Robertsdale Coca-Cola was a proud sponsor of the second annual Tee Time for Autism golf tournament fundraiser held on April 23 at TimberCreek Golf Club in Spanish Fort, Alabama. The tournament supports the American Autism & Rehabilitation Foundation, a local nonprofit that directly benefits children and adults with autism and other special needs throughout Baldwin County, Alabama and surrounding counties.