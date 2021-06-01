Employee Spotlight: Hardat Singh: Large Store Merchandiser, Lawrenceville, GA (East Region)

Coca-Cola UNITED is proud to observe Asian American & Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month, observed annually in May to honor and celebrate the history, culture and influence of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in the U.S. Throughout this month, we will showcase a few of our associates of AAPI heritage who add value and create a positive impact on our company and our communities.

I came from Guyana, a country in South America, to the United States many years ago.

In 2017 I started working for Coca-Cola Bottling Company United as a Relief Merchandiser. Through hard work and dedication, within 3 months I received my own route. Now, I am the Large Store Merchandiser for the Lawrenceville Sales Center.

Coca-Cola UNITED is a great company to work for with great benefits. Over the years, I have built great relationships with customers and co-workers. These relationships have led to the overall success of my growing career and our business!

The management team at Coca-Cola UNITED treats me like family, and I am grateful to work for such an amazing company!