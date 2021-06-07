Coca-Cola UNITED Names Melanie Clark Vice President of Corporate Marketing

Birmingham, Ala. (June 3, 2021) – Coca-Cola Bottling Company United, Inc. (UNITED) named Melanie Clark of Baton Rouge vice president of corporate marketing effective May 1, 2021. Clark is responsible for driving marketing and branding campaigns throughout Coca-Cola UNITED’s six-state bottling territory, as well as fostering important relationships with The Cola-Cola Company, Keurig Dr Pepper, Monster and BodyArmor.

Clark, who is based in Baton Rouge, the West Region headquarters for Coca-Cola UNITED, joined the third largest U.S. bottling company in 2003 after eight years with The Coca-Cola Company, where she negotiated agreements with colleges and universities throughout the U.S. Previously, Clark served as UNITED’s corporate senior director of marketing since 2016, stewarding Brand Lifecycle Management, Shopper Marketing and Category Management. Before that, she was former director of marketing for UNITED’s West Region. Clark was responsible for the region’s Louisiana and Mississippi territory marketing efforts, including expansions into the North Louisiana and New Orleans markets in 2015. Under her leadership, the West Region marketing team significantly expanded UNITED’s local marketing efforts and provided a blueprint for UNITED’S accelerated territory expansion.

“Melanie is an exceptional marketing professional with vast experience not only at Coca-Cola UNITED, but also The Coca-Cola Company,” said Mike Suco, Coca-Cola UNITED senior vice president and chief commercial officer. “She has provided outstanding leadership over our marketing efforts and her impact was critical in UNITED’s recent territory growth. I know that her dedicated service will continue and I look forward to all that she and her team will accomplish in the years ahead.”

A native of Atlanta, Georgia, Clark is a graduate of both the College of William & Mary with a bachelor’s degree in business administration and Emory University, where she earned her master’s degree in business administration.

She serves on several beverage industry leadership committees, including The Coca-Cola Company’s Brand Planning Advisory Group and Dr Pepper’s Bottler Marketing Committee. Clark has also served on the Board of Directors of multiple local nonprofits, including the Boys and Girls Club and the Baton Rouge Symphony, and served as chair of both the Board of Directors for Trinity Episcopal Day School and the Outreach Committee of St. James Episcopal Church.

Clark enjoys gardening, hiking, camping and attending soccer games. She and her husband, George, and their two sons, Taylor and Colin, reside in the Baton Rouge area.

