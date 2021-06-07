Coca-Cola UNITED Names New Leadership in Chattanooga

Coca-Cola UNITED Names New Leadership in Chattanooga

Scenic City Native Brad McCawley Named Chattanooga Sales Center Manager

Former Chattanooga Sales Center Manager Jack Sherman Named Director, Savannah River Division

Jack Sherman, former Chattanooga Coca-Cola Sales Center Manager, has been named Director of Coca-Cola UNITED’s Savannah River Division

Brad McCawley has been named Sales Center Manager of Chattanooga Coca-Cola Bottling Company, effective June 1, 2021

Birmingham, Ala. – Coca-Cola Bottling Company United, Inc. (UNITED) has made the following leadership changes at its Chattanooga sales center:

Jack Sherman, who had served as Chattanooga sales center manager since 2016, has been named director of Coca-Cola UNITED’s Savannah River Division, based in Savannah, Georgia. In his new role, Sherman will be responsible for leading the division with a continued focus on associates, communities and customers in South Georgia.

Sherman began his Coca-Cola UNITED career in 2002 in Statesboro, Georgia, and advanced through several roles, including account manager, merchandising supervisor and Tuscaloosa (Alabama) Coca-Cola sales center manager, before assuming the role in Chattanooga.

“Jack is to be commended for his hard work and leadership at Chattanooga Coca-Cola for the last five years,” said Darren Hodges, director of Coca-Cola UNITED’s Tennessee Valley Division, which includes local bottlers in Chattanooga, Scottsboro, Alabama, Jasper, Georgia and Rome Georgia. “We will continue to build on the successes he achieved here, and we wish him continued success in his next Coca-Cola UNITED chapter in Savannah.”

Sherman and his family will relocate to the Savannah area this summer.

***

As the new Chattanooga Coca-Cola sales center manager, Brad McCawley is responsible for all sales operations and distribution in the local area. A Chattanooga native, McCawley returns to his hometown following four years in Atlanta, where he was sales center manager of Coca-Cola UNITED’s Atlanta North Metro Coca-Cola Bottling Company. McCawley previously served as Chattanooga sales center manager for four years from 2013 to 2017.

“We are excited to welcome Brad back home to Chattanooga,” Hodges said. “Brad not only brings an immense knowledge of the industry, but also his proven leadership is an asset to our company and the local communities we serve.”

McCawley began his UNITED career in 1988 as a utility relief worker in Chattanooga. He went on to hold various roles in the company, including route merchandiser, area manager, youth market manager, account manager and business development manager – all in the Scenic City. McCawley grew up aware of the unique history between his hometown and Coca-Cola, as Chattanooga is the site of the world’s first Coca-Cola bottling company. In 1899, Chattanooga attorneys Benjamin F. Thomas and Joseph B. Whitehead signed an agreement with The Coca-Cola Company’s then-president Asa Candler to receive exclusive rights to bottle the soft drink throughout most of the U.S. As the saying goes, “There’s a little bit of Chattanooga in every bottle.”

The original production facility was located 17 Market St., where Patten Parkway now sits. Production moved to 201 Broad St., and finally to its current location at 4000 Amnicola Hwy. The sales and distribution center is located at 2111 W. Shepherd Road. Today, Chattanooga Coca-Cola’s 400-plus associates are proud of the company’s continued support of civic and charitable organizations actively serving the Chattanooga and North Georgia communities.

– Stand UNITED –

Coca-Cola Bottling Company United, Inc., founded in 1902 and headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, is the second largest privately held Coca-Cola bottler in North America and the third largest bottler of Coca-Cola products in the U.S. Now with its fifth generation of family working in the business, Coca-Cola UNITED has approximately 10,000 associates located in more than 60 facilities across six southeastern states (Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee). Historically significant franchises within our Coca-Cola UNITED family include Chattanooga, the world’s first Coca-Cola bottler; Atlanta, home of the worldwide Coca-Cola System; and Columbus, Georgia, development site of the original Coca-Cola formula.

Coca-Cola UNITED is engaged in the production, marketing and distribution of a diverse portfolio of leading sparkling (Coca-Cola®, Diet Coke®, Coke Zero Sugar®, Dr Pepper®, Sprite®, AHA® and Fanta®) and still (smartwater®, Dasani®, POWERADE®, BODYARMOR®, Fairlife®, Gold Peak®, Monster® and Minute Maid®) non-alcoholic brands under exclusive franchise agreements principally with The Coca-Cola Company® and Keurig Dr Pepper®.

For 119 years, Coca-Cola UNITED has remained true to its foundational core values of Quality, Excellence, Integrity and Respect. Local relationships, personalized customer service and strong community engagement have been the foundation of our business for more than a century. Each year, millions of dollars are invested in our local communities, supporting education, community development, sustainability and nonprofit organizations that empower and impact those in need.