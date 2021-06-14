Diversity & Inclusion Week, June 16 – 18

This week, June 16-18, Coca-Cola UNITED’s Diversity & Inclusion Council hosts the Company’s inaugural Diversity & Inclusion Week. As we seek a deeper understanding of each other, Diversity & Inclusion Week is an opportunity for Coke UNITED to continue to raise awareness about the diversity that shapes our Company and the communities in our service territory across the Southeast.

Our theme this year is “The Secret Formula For Our Success Is You!” Our success at Coke UNITED is impossible without each of our 9,000-plus associates who bring varied life experiences and perspectives to our Company culture. Throughout this Diversity & Inclusion Week, we will host various activities and events celebrating our associates, including a “Join the Conversation” virtual panel discussion with our executive leadership and Diversity & Inclusion Council members, as well as a “Why Not Win” session designed to equip Company leaders with the resources to “Listen, Learn, Assemble and Act.” In addition, a Wall of Diversity Tour will give our associates the opportunity to tell their stories of diversity, inclusion and belonging across our Company. Our celebration will conclude with Friendship Day, a time for our associates to gather and fellowship with one another over a delicious meal and, of course, an ice-cold Coke.

We can’t think of a better way to kick off summer than celebrating the people who embrace Coke UNITED’s core values of Quality, Excellence, Integrity and Respect every day. Our differences strengthen our Coke UNITED family, and our commitment to diversity and inclusion is essential in serving our associates, our customers and our communities.

