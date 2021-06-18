Coca-Cola UNITED Remembers Juneteenth

It’s fitting that Coca-Cola UNITED’s inaugural Diversity & Inclusion Week concludes on the eve of Juneteenth – a time of celebration and reflection in our country and in our communities.

Juneteenth, also known as Emancipation Day or Juneteenth Independence Day, is observed annually on June 19 to commemorate the day in 1865 when Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas to inform the last enslaved black Americans of the end of the Civil War and the Emancipation Proclamation that declared freedom for all enslaved people.

This Saturday, June 19, is an opportunity to remember the pain of our past and to celebrate our diversity. It’s an opportunity to continue to learn from one another and lean into constructive conversations that are catalysts to lasting change.

At Coke UNITED, we are committed to ensuring that every associate feels respected, seen and heard, and are afforded opportunities to thrive. Our commitment also extends to the communities we serve in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee. In partnership with The Coca-Cola Company, we are proud to support the following events, institutions, organizations and programs that uplift the black community:

100 Black Men of America A.G. Gaston Boys & Girls Club Alabama State University Albany State University Alcorn State University Birmingham Civil Rights Institute Black Heritage Festival Clark Atlanta University Congressional Black Caucus Dillard University Equal Justice Initiative Fort Valley State University Juneteenth Festivals Grambling State University Miles College Mobile Mardi Gras Asso. Scholarships Morehouse College NAACP/NAACP Legal Defense Fund National Center for Human and Civil Rights National Urban League Savannah State University Selma Bridge Crossing Jubilee Southern University Spelman College Stillman College Talladega College Tuskegee University United Negro College Fund Why Not Win Institute Xavier University of Louisiana

It’s important to acknowledge our past so that we may work toward a more just and equitable future. This Juneteenth, we recognize the progress our country has made, as well as the hard work that remains to be done. To learn more about the history of Juneteenth, click here.