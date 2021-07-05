Mobile Coca-Cola Sponsors Ozanam Charitable Pharmacy Fundraiser

Mobile Coca-Cola was the beverage sponsor for Ozanam Charitable Pharmacy’s third annual Jazz & Cocktails: A Rx for a Cause fundraiser held June 25. Ozanam Charitable Pharmacy serves as a “free medication safety net” for uninsured individuals in Mobile, Baldwin and Escambia counties.

The event featured live jazz performances by Alvin King and The Fifth K’nection Jazz Band, and Swing featuring vocalist Gabby Mertz. Southern comfort cuisine, a silent auction and a rousing second line led by Mobile’s iconic Excelsior Band were also part of the festivities.

Established in 1997, Ozanam Charitable Pharmacy relies on financial support from grants, foundations, corporations, individual donors, partnerships with United Way and Catholic Charities, direct mail campaigns, special events and online fundraising efforts to purchase over $116,000 in generic medications and supplies annually.