Coca-Cola UNITED Hosts ACCS Presidents Association Reception

Coca-Cola UNITED hosted a reception during the Alabama Community College System (ACCS) Presidents Association 2021 Summer Conference at Perdido Beach Resort in Orange Beach, Alabama June 13-15.

Representing Coke UNITED was Andy Britton, Central Region director of public affairs and communications, who shared with the 25 community college presidents in attendance the impact of the Spring Clean Up initiative, which includes the Alabama People Against A Littered State (PALS), ACCS and Coke UNITED.

The 2021 Spring Clean Up resulted in the largest number of participants and the greatest number of pounds of litter and recyclables in the event’s history. This fall, two scholarships will be presented to participating community colleges, one for the campus collecting the most litter and another for the institution collecting the most recyclables. The scholarships will be awarded as part of the Governor’s Awards ceremony during the annual PALS meeting in Montgomery.