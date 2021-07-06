Coca-Cola UNITED Invited to University of Alabama Education Policy Center Lecture

Andy Britton, Coca-Cola UNITED Central Region director of public affairs and communications, was the guest lecturer at a recent University of Alabama Education Policy Center event to share insights into Coke UNITED and the Coca-Cola system’s focus on community outreach and engagement, workforce development, recycling and sustainability, diversity and inclusion, as well as education initiatives and scholarships.

Pictured holding their personalized Coke bottles are Ph.D candidates of the center’s “Education in the Deep South” course with Stephen Katsinas, professor and director of the University of Alabama Education Policy Center.