Alexandria Coca-Cola Announces Winners of First-Ever Ceiling Tile Art Contest

Artwork by the inaugural winners of Alexandria Coca-Cola’s Ceiling Tile Art Display Contest is now on display inside the facility. The winning tiles will be displayed inside Alexandria Coke for a minimum of six months.
Northwood High School student Jackson Durand’s artwork is currently on display at Alexandria Coke.

Alexandria Coca-Cola’s first-ever Ceiling Tile Art Contest was a big hit with participating schools in the local area. High school students enrolled in their respective school art programs used their talents to create paintings on square-shaped ceiling tiles incorporating the Coca-Cola logo or brand images with their school logo or mascot.

The winning works of art will be displayed inside Alexandria Coca-Cola for a minimum of six months. Contest winners also received premium prizes such as Coca-Cola earphones and their teachers each won a one-year supply of Coca-Cola.

“We created the contest to strengthen our relationships with our schools and to promote their amazing art programs,” said John Hansen, Alexandria Coca-Cola on premise manager. “Our hope is to continue to grow the contest year after year.”

Check out this year’s inaugural winners and their artwork below:

Bre Anna Ballio, Glenmora H.S.   Teacher: Sarah Newman
Jackson Durand, Northwood H.S. Teacher: Angela Deiyar
Ella Guidry, Menard High School Teacher: Laura Hill
Aerial Norman, Buckeye High School Teacher: Laurie Paul
Kaydence Skinner, Grant High School Teacher: Jennifer Edwards
Hayden Wright, Avoyelles H.S. Teacher: Hope Parrish

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Alexandria, LA
,

