Coca-Cola UNITED Names Sustainability Executive

Contact: Cassandra Mickens, Coca-Cola UNITED

cassandramickens@ccbcu.com

205-612-6779

For Immediate Release

Coca-Cola UNITED Names Sustainability Executive

Birmingham, Ala. (July 19, 2021) – Coca-Cola Bottling Company United, Inc. (UNITED) named Tammy Stubbs its director of sustainability effective July 1, 2021. In this new leadership role, Stubbs is responsible for developing and implementing key sustainability strategies across the company’s six-state footprint.

“Tammy brings impressive experience and knowledge to this new role,” said Stan Ellington, Coca-Cola UNITED vice president of supply chain and operations. “We are fortunate to have her leadership as we are committed to building sustainable communities and focusing on initiatives that reduce our environmental footprint.”

Based in College Park, Georgia, Stubbs previously worked at The Coca-Cola Company in Atlanta, where she served as group director of technical operations and commercialization, and later vice president of technical commercialization. She most recently led a team of engineers and scientists tasked with innovating manufacturable and commercially viable products, packages and immediate consumption equipment.

“I am very excited to be a part of a great organization committed to leadership in sustainability,” Stubbs said. “Focus and leadership are key to reducing carbon footprint and preserving resources whether they be packaging, water or energy. Coca-Cola UNITED honors the commitments we have made to our consumers, customers and communities to deliver products with the highest standards in all respects.”

Stubbs joins Coca-Cola UNITED as local Coca-Cola bottlers around the globe strive for a “World Without Waste” – an ambitious global sustainability initiative launched by The Coca-Cola Company in 2018. The World Without Waste strategy has signaled a renewed focus on Coca-Cola’s entire packaging lifecycle – from how bottles and cans are designed and produced to how they’re recycled and repurposed. In addition, Coca-Cola UNITED, as part of the American Beverage Association, continues to support national and local efforts that support sustainability and demonstrate environmental leadership.

Stubbs also held positions within the Coca-Cola system in engineering, incident management, package commercialization, plant management and quality. Under her leadership, the package commercialization team delivered more than 7,000 metric tons in annual material reduction.

An Atlanta native, Stubbs is a graduate of both the Georgia Institute of Technology, where she earned her bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering, and Georgia State University, where she earned her master’s degree in business administration.

– Stand UNITED –

About Coca-Coca Bottling Company United, Inc.

Coca-Cola Bottling Company United, Inc., founded in 1902 and headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, is the second largest privately held Coca-Cola bottler in North America and the third largest bottler of Coca-Cola products in the U.S. Now with its fifth generation of family working in the business, Coca-Cola UNITED has approximately 10,000 associates located in more than 60 facilities across six southeastern states (Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee). Historically significant franchises within our Coca-Cola UNITED family include Chattanooga, the world’s first Coca-Cola bottler; Atlanta, home of the worldwide Coca-Cola System; and Columbus, Georgia, development site of the original Coca-Cola formula.

Coca-Cola UNITED is engaged in the production, marketing and distribution of a diverse portfolio of leading sparkling (Coca-Cola®, Diet Coke®, Coke Zero Sugar®, Dr Pepper®, Sprite®, AHA® and Fanta®) and still (smartwater®, Dasani®, POWERADE®, BODYARMOR®, Fairlife®, Gold Peak®, Monster® and Minute Maid®) non-alcoholic brands under exclusive franchise agreements principally with The Coca-Cola Company® and Keurig Dr Pepper®.

For 119 years, Coca-Cola UNITED has remained true to its foundational core values of Quality, Excellence, Integrity and Respect. Local relationships, personalized customer service and strong community engagement have been the foundation of our business for more than a century. Each year, millions of dollars are invested in our local communities, supporting education, community development, sustainability and nonprofit organizations that empower and impact those in need.