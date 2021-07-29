Coca-Cola UNITED Announces Winners of 2021 ‘Pay It Forward’ Internship

29 students representing 16 HBCUs receive $1K stipend, Coca-Cola ambassadorship

Birmingham, Ala. (July 29, 2021) – Coca-Cola Bottling Company United, Inc. (UNITED) hosted the 2021 edition of its companywide “Pay It Forward” internship program July 27-29, providing 29 exceptional students from historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) the opportunity to celebrate their achievements and build on their success. In past years, “Pay It Forward” has been a weeklong, in-person experience, however, due to COVID-19 and safety protocols, the program will go virtual for a second consecutive year.

This year’s students, representing 16 HBCUs located within Coca-Cola UNITED’s six-state footprint, submitted applications Feb. 1 through April 30. “Pay It Forward,” now in its sixth year, was actively promoted at participating HBCUs and select Walmart locations. The students were selected based on their standout applications, and each student receives a $1,000 stipend and a lifetime Coca-Cola Brand Ambassadorship. More than 100 students from Coca-Cola UNITED’s partner HBCUs have participated in “Pay It Forward” to date.

The following students were chosen to participate in “Pay It Forward,” representing Coca-Cola UNITED’s three territory regions:

Coca-Cola UNITED Central Region

Mya Lucky and Shania Greenwood, Alabama State University

Jon Savage, Miles College

Roulan Abunahla and Stevon McCullough, Stillman College

Sada Turner, Talladega College

Kenneth Bradley, Tuskegee University

Coca-Cola UNITED East Region

Jasmine Uddin and Jeremiah Mullins, Albany State University

Kyra McKinney and Aeleh Keith, Clark Atlanta University

Brianna Barner and Jaylyn Thorpe, Fort Valley State University

Elijah Turner and Irving Franklin, Morehouse College

Destinee Clark and Malaysia Jones, Savannah State University

Kourtney Payne and Erin Foster, Spelman College

Coca-Cola UNITED West Region

Rainn Crowder and Carlos Pollard Jr., Alcorn State University

Jeffery Adams and Olasubomi Sulaiman, Dillard University

MaKayla Robinson and De’Vante Martin, Grambling State University

Jalexis Edwards and Asia Alexander, Southern University

Jordan Campbell and Tiffany Numa, Xavier University of Louisiana

During a three-day interactive development session, the students engaged with several Coca-Cola UNITED departments, including sales, production, marketing, pricing, event planning, packaging, philanthropy and community relations. One of “Pay It Forward’s” main goals is to teach students, to put it simply, how to work. The program exposes students to real-life work scenarios, business practices and protocols, networking and other important skills that will prepare them for the job market.

“We are always excited to engage with our remarkable ‘Pay It Forward’ interns,” said John Sherman, president and CEO of Coca-Cola UNITED. “The purpose of this program is to encourage these young adults, enabling them to further advance their personal and career goals as they prepare for the next phase in life.”

