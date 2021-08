Alexandria Coca-Cola Co-Hosts Back To School Event

On Saturday, July 24, 2021 the Alexandria On Premise Team, lead by John Paul Hansen, partnered with the Alexandria Mall to bring school supplies to local children in need. The team passed out over 200 backpacks. Alexandria Coca-Cola United also provided pens, pencils, notebooks and other essentials to children in our community to help them as they embark on a new school year!