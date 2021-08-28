Tropical Depression Ida Operational Updates

The safety of our people is our first priority.

UPDATED: Monday, Aug. 30, 5:44 p.m. Central Time (CT)

Due to severe weather conditions associated with Tropical Depression Ida, the following list details operational updates for Coca-Cola UNITED’s local bottler markets in the storm’s forecasted path. Storm information is also available via the Employee Awareness Hotline at 1-888-324-2653.

Locations, facilities and departments NOT listed are under standard operating schedules.

Tuesday, August 31

Baton Rouge Sales Center – The Baton Rouge Sales Center will operate Tuesday, Aug. 31, business as usual with normal start times unless given directions from supervisor(s). Drivers report time 7 a.m.; Sales Supervisor report time 6 a.m.; Warehouse (S & L) normal start times.

Baton Rouge Production Center – The Baton Rouge Operations/Production teams/department will operate Tuesday, Aug. 31, business as usual.

Lafayette Sales Center – The Lafayette Sales Center will operate Tuesday, Aug. 31, business as usual with normal start times unless given directions from supervisor(s).

New Orleans Sales/Production Center – The New Orleans facility will operate on a modified work day on Tuesday, Aug. 31 starting at 7 a.m. for employees who can safely make it to the facility. There are no plans to roll trucks or work in customer accounts. Our focus will be getting the plant accessed and organized. Our partners and leaders will provide food and ice for us. If you have not been in touch with your direct supervisor, please ensure that you make contact. We are concerned about your safety and well-being, and want to hear from you!

When available, additional updates will be posted.