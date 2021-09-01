College Park Coca-Cola Sends 14K Cases Of Drinking Water For Relief Efforts In Louisiana

College Park Coca-Cola Sends 14K Cases Of Drinking Water For Relief Efforts in Louisiana

College Park, Georgia (Sept. 1, 2021) – College Park Coca-Cola Production Center has donated 14,000 cases of specially-produced drinking water for relief efforts in Louisiana following Hurricane Ida. The safe drinking water, filled in 12-ounce cans supplied by the Ball Corporation, was transported by truck Tuesday, Aug. 31, and is part of the company’s broader outreach to communities along the Gulf Coast in Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Florida impacted by Hurricane Ida.

“Serving local communities across our six-state footprint is a cornerstone of our business, and we want to do our part in making sure our friends and neighbors to the west have safe water to drink,” said Coca-Cola UNITED Vice President of Supply Chain and Operations Stan Ellington. “Our team in College Park is proud to be of service during this difficult time.”

College Park Coca-Cola employs more than 300 associates and is one of eight production centers within Coca-Cola Bottling Company UNITED, Inc., headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama. Other production centers are located in Baton Rouge and New Orleans, Louisiana; Chattanooga and Cleveland, Tennessee; Marietta, Georgia; and Mobile and Montgomery, Alabama.

– Stand UNITED –

About Coca-Cola Bottling Company UNITED, Inc.

Coca-Cola Bottling Company United, Inc., founded in 1902 and headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, is the second largest privately held Coca-Cola bottler in North America and the third largest bottler of Coca-Cola products in the U.S. Now with its fifth generation of family working in the business, Coca-Cola UNITED has approximately 10,000 associates located in more than 50 facilities across six southeastern states (Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Tennessee). Historically significant franchises within our Coca-Cola UNITED family include Chattanooga, the world’s first Coca-Cola bottler; Atlanta, home of the worldwide Coca-Cola System; and Columbus, Georgia, development site of the original Coca-Cola formula.

Coca-Cola UNITED is engaged in the production, marketing, and distribution of a diverse portfolio of leading sparkling (Coca-Cola®, Diet Coke®, Coke Zero Sugar®, Dr Pepper®, Sprite®, AHA® and Fanta®) and still (smartwater®, Dasani®, POWERADE®, BODYARMOR®, Fairlife®, Gold Peak®, Monster® and Minute Maid®) non-alcoholic brands under exclusive franchise agreements principally with The Coca-Cola Company® and Keurig Dr Pepper®.

For 119 years, Coca-Cola UNITED has remained true to its foundational core values of Quality, Excellence, Integrity and Respect. Local relationships, personalized customer service, and strong community engagement have been the foundation of our business for more than a century. Each year, millions of dollars are invested in our local communities, supporting education, community development, sustainability and nonprofit organizations that empower and impact those in need.