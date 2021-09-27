Coca-Cola UNITED’s Carl Hill Named Among Outstanding Atlanta Class of 2021 Inductees

Carl Hill, Director of Multicultural Marketing and Community Affairs for Coca-Cola UNITED’s East Region, has been named among Outstanding Atlanta’s Class of 2021 for exemplary leadership and service.

Established in 1968, Outstanding Atlanta is the city’s premier honor for community involvement. The organization annually recognizes 10 young professionals for distinguishing themselves in their careers and in their service to the Atlanta community.

