Coca-Cola UNITED’s Linda Sewell Named Among Yellowhammer Multimedia’s 2021 Women of Impact

Linda Sewell, Coca-Cola UNITED Vice President of Public Affairs and Communications, was recently named among Yellowhammer Multimedia’s Women of Impact, a celebration of strong women who shape and propel Alabama. Read Sewell’s full story here.

This year’s fourth class of honorees include respected leaders, advisers and mentors who empower others through the lives they devote and trails they blaze across nonprofit, business and governmental sectors.

A reception was held for the honorees Sept. 30 at The Florentine in Birmingham.