Coca-Cola UNITED, POWERADE® Launch ‘Power Your School’ Program Supporting High School Athletic Programs in Louisiana, South Mississippi

Contact: Cassandra Mickens, Coca-Cola UNITED

cassandramickens@ccbcu.com

205-612-6779

For Immediate Release

Coca-Cola UNITED, POWERADE® Launch ‘Power Your School’ Program Supporting High School Athletic Programs in Louisiana, Mississippi

10 local high school teams will win $5,000 to spend on athletic department needs

Baton Rouge, Louisiana (Oct. 7, 2021) – Coca-Cola Bottling Company United, Inc. (UNITED) believes high school athletics are crucial to both the physical and psychological development of youth. That is why the company has teamed up with the POWERADE® Power Your School program to select 10 deserving high schools in Louisiana and South Mississippi to receive $5,000 awards to upgrade their athletic programs. Winning teams can spend the award as they see fit to help them achieve at a higher level.

The POWERADE® Power Your School program is designed to make an impact and build relationships with teens, parents, coaches and high schools in local communities. The goal is to power the next generation of athletes to reach their full potential. Past winners have purchased new equipment, uniforms and gear, improved practice facilities and even covered transportation costs to and from games.

“The impact of POWERADE® Power Your School has made on high school athletes is both impressive and heartwarming,” said Susanne Hall, Coca-Cola UNITED West Region Vice President. “POWERADE® and Coca-Cola are part of our local communities. These are the places where we work and live, and our belief is that stronger schools lead to stronger communities.”

The POWERADE® Power Your School program will provide a total of $50,000 to high school athletic programs this year. Any high school sports program location within Coca-Cola UNITED’s Louisiana and South Mississippi footprint is eligible. See locations https://cocacolaunited.com/our-locations/.

This year, POWERADE® has teamed up with Family Dollar stores in the area to help local high schools fuel their athletic programs with additional funding. Athletes, parents, coaches and students can find special low pricing on POWERADE® at participating Family Dollar locations in Louisiana and South Mississippi during the promotion.

Visit https://www.poweradepoweryourschool.com/ for more details and to nominate your high school athletic program. Contest entries must be submitted no later than Oct. 29, 2021, and will be judged based on school need, creativity and quality of submission. Each entrant is limited to one submission per day. For official contest rules, visit https://www.poweradepoweryourschool.com/rules. No purchase necessary.

– #poweradepoweryourschool –

About Coca-Cola Bottling Company UNITED, Inc.

Coca-Cola Bottling Company United, Inc., founded in 1902 and headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, is the second largest privately held Coca-Cola bottler in North America and the third largest bottler of Coca-Cola products in the U.S. Now with its fifth generation of family working in the business, Coca-Cola UNITED has approximately 10,000 associates located in more than 50 facilities across six southeastern states (Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Tennessee). Historically significant franchises within our Coca-Cola UNITED family include Chattanooga, the world’s first Coca-Cola bottler; Atlanta, home of the worldwide Coca-Cola System; and Columbus, Georgia, development site of the original Coca-Cola formula.

Coca-Cola UNITED is engaged in the production, marketing, and distribution of a diverse portfolio of leading sparkling (Coca-Cola®, Diet Coke®, Coke Zero Sugar®, Dr Pepper®, Sprite®, AHA® and Fanta®) and still (smartwater®, Dasani®, POWERADE®, BODYARMOR®, Fairlife®, Gold Peak®, Monster® and Minute Maid®) non-alcoholic brands under exclusive franchise agreements principally with The Coca-Cola Company® and Keurig Dr Pepper®.

For 119 years, Coca-Cola UNITED has remained true to its foundational core values of Quality, Excellence, Integrity and Respect. Local relationships, personalized customer service, and strong community engagement have been the foundation of our business for more than a century. Each year, millions of dollars are invested in our local communities, supporting education, community development, sustainability and nonprofit organizations that empower and impact those in need.