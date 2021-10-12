Coca-Cola UNITED’s Pam Cook Named Among ‘Top Birmingham Women’ for 2021

Pam Cook, Coca-Cola UNITED Director of Multicultural Marketing and Community Affairs, Central Region was recently named among Birmingham Business Journal’s Top Birmingham Women for 2021. The award recognizes “women who have risen to the pinnacle of their industries or fields and who have a long and tangible record of results and impact in the community and their industries.

Cook and fellow honorees were recognized at the 2021 Women’s Summit held Sept. 23 at the Sheraton in downtown Birmingham. Click here to read more.