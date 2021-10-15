Coca-Cola UNITED Sponsors Boys & Girls Club of Metro Louisiana Event

Coca-Cola UNITED was a Vision Sponsor of the Boys & Girls Club of Metro Louisiana’s largest corporate event, Steak & Stake, held Oct. 7 at the Baton Rouge Marriott. The funds generated from the event support the Boys and Girls Club’s education and social development programs to kids who need it most in the community.

Coca-Cola UNITED has been a Vision Sponsor since the event’s inception. The vision of the Boys & Girls Club is that each young person who walks through the doors of the Club graduates from high school with a plan for their future, ready to be contributing members of the community.

Comprised of nine clubs located in some of most underserved communities, the Boys & Girls Club of Metro Louisiana opens its doors every day to nearly 2,800 kids and teens, providing a safe, positive and engaging environment for kids with a focus on helping them reach their full potential. Coca-Cola UNITED is a longtime partner of the Club. Susanne Hall, West Region Vice President, serves on the statewide Boys & Girls Club in Louisiana Board of Directors, and Morio Lee, West Region Director of Multicultural Marketing and Community Affairs, serves on the Club’s Board of Trustees. In addition, Coca-Cola UNITED associates routinely volunteer their time to support kids at the Club.