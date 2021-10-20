October Employee of the Month

The College Park facility is pleased to announce that Eric Gagum- Machine Operator 2, has achieved Employee of the Month for October.

Eric’s nomination letter reads, “Eric takes over the lead position whenever the lead isn’t present. He is always willing to help anyone in the plant even though it’s not his responsibility. Eric is always “one minute, one second” away to lend a helping hand. Eric is fully capable of running all machines on the lines so he’s able to excel everywhere. Eric provides words of encouragement to his fellow employee by letting them know they are doing a good job. Simply put, Eric does what needs to be done to keep the line running daily.

Eric has been with the company for 9 years and is an all-around employee. Eric’s favorite part of the job is work life balance. He is a member of the safety committee. He has helped his team excel to win monthly meals, quarterly incentives and record runs.

Eric’s hobbies are cooking and traveling.

Please join us in congratulating Eric Gagum on achieving Employee of the Month!