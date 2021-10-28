Coca-Cola UNITED’s Bo Taylor Named AGA 2021 Grocer of the Year

Bo Taylor, Coca-Cola UNITED Vice President, Central Region, was recently named 2021 Grocer of the Year by the Alabama Grocers Association (AGA). Taylor received the honor during the Alabama Food Industry Finest Luncheon on Oct. 27.

Vendor of the Year is voted on by the AGA membership, which consists of 125 retail members operating nearly 1,000 stores statewide, as well as over 225 manufacturers, brokers, wholesalers and other members. Taylor previously received the honor in 2005, when it was called Manufacturer of the Year. The mission of the AGA is to promote the growth and success of the food industry in the state of Alabama through advocacy, education, public relations and networking.

Taylor is responsible for 25 Coca-Cola UNITED facility territories operating in Alabama, Florida, Tennessee and Georgia. Active in the community, he has served on numerous boards during his career. including the Hoover Athletic Association, Hoover Youth Sports Council and Metro Baseball Inc. Taylor and his wife, Jana. have three sons, Alec, Sean and Austin.