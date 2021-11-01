Atlanta South Metro Coca-Cola Supports World Series Legacy Project Benefitting Local School

Atlanta South Metro Coca-Cola Bottling Company, a sales and distribution center of Coca-Coca UNITED, was a proud supporter of a community event hosted by Major League Baseball (MLB) and the Atlanta Braves on Oct. 29.

The event benefitted the Henry Louis “Hank” Aaron New Beginnings Academy, an alternative high school serving the Atlanta Public School System. As part of their Fall Classic Legacy Project, MLB and the Braves organized and stocked the school’s food pantry, provided clothing and necessities for the community closet, and provided lunch and free food distribution of fresh produce for the Hammond Park community.

In addition, MLB and the Braves purchased a commercial refrigerator and freezer for the school pantry, and announced plans to renovate the teachers’ lounge and create a wall mural in tribute to Hank Aaron.

Atlanta South Metro Coca-Cola donated bookbags of school supplies as well as products for the food pantry and free food distribution to the South Atlanta community. South Metro employees were also on site to volunteer during the event.