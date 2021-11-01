Lafayette Coca-Cola ‘Paints the Town Red’ for UL Lafayette Homecoming

Lafayette Coca-Cola Bottling Company, a sales and distribution center of Coca-Cola UNITED, recently won first place in the University of Louisiana at Lafayette Alumni Association’s Paint the Town Red Best Business Exterior Decoration Contest.

Employees showed the community their Ragin’ Cajun spirit during UL Lafayette’s homecoming week Oct. 24-30. Employees decorated the exterior of Lafayette Coca-Cola in all things red, white and Ragin’ Cajun. Area businesses could participate in interior decorating, exterior decorating or both categories. Local judges reviewed all entrants and selected the winners.

Congrats, Lafayette team and Geaux Cajuns!