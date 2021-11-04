Leroy Partners with Rotary for Fair

Each year, the Clarke-Washington Fair recognizes a time for special needs students and adults from Clarke and Washington counties to enjoy the fair. The Jackson Area Rotary Club hosts the event, and Leroy Coca-Cola partners in this day. The Sales Center donates shirts for participants, donates drinks, and passes out shirts on the special day. Participants were very excited with this event, as the 2020 fair was cancelled due to Covid-19. Volunteers from the Leroy Sales Center included Ronnie Jackson, Sales Operations Manager; Wendy Gates, Sales Center Administrator; Terry Poole, On Premise Area Manager; Rockey Pierce, Large Store Area Manager; and Chris Smith, Sales Supervisor. The participants had a wonderful time, and they were proud to sport their new Coca-Cola t-shirts!