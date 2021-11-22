Athens Coca-Cola Supports UGA Operation Safe Drive

Athens Coca-Cola, a sales and distribution center of Coca-Cola UNITED, is a proud supporter of the University of the Georgia’s (UGA) Operation Safe Drive, an annual event when students, faculty and staff receive free vehicle inspections ahead of holiday season travel.

Drivers enjoyed ice-cold Coca-Cola beverages and hot chocolate, and received a free eight-pack of AHA Sparkling Water during inspection on Nov. 18.

Mechanics from UGA Transportation and Parking Services and the Facilities Management Division topped off fluids, checked belts and wiper blades, pressurized tires and conducted quick visual inspections free of charge. Free bicycle safety inspections and tune-ups were also provided at the event.