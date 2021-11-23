Coca-Cola UNITED’s Hafiz Chandiwala Wins Birmingham Business Journal CFO Award

Hafiz Chandiwala, Coca-Cola UNITED Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer, was recently named a winner at the Birmingham Business Journal’s (BBJ) 2021 CFO Awards.

The awards recognize “talented leaders who are often as the right hand of CEOs – guiding companies through periods of growth and navigating increasingly complex regulations while also shaping the strategies of their businesses.” Chandiwala won the top honor in the extra-large company category.

Honorees were chosen from a field of nominations based on contributions to his or her company, the company’s track record of performance, the CFO’s role in his or her industry and impact in the community, among other factors. To view the full BBJ story, click here.